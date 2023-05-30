Housebuilder makes donation to East Hoathly school fun run

Leading housebuilder, Redrow, has donated £200 to East Hoathly Church of England Primary School, to cover the cost of all the medals and trophies awarded to all participants taking part in the school’s annual Fun Run Event.

East Hoathly Church of England Primary School Fun Run

The event, organised by the school’s Friends, Parents and Teachers Association (FPTA), turned out to be a triumphant success, with plenty of locals attending to run in either 1km, 5km, or 10km races. All runners received medals on the day of the event for their speedy running, and winners of each race received a trophy to celebrate their triumph. After the races were complete, attendees were treated to performances by local dance groups, Ginger’s Academy and Nova School of Dance.

Champions of the raffle were also announced on the day, with lucky winners receiving a variety of exciting prizes, including a Redrow-sponsored luxury hamper. The event was topped off with a delicious BBQ and many bounced their way through the day on the giant 42ft inflatable obstacle course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

East Hoathly Church of England Primary School is only a short walk away from Redrow’s Paddock Green development where the housebuilder is currently building and selling a selection of two- to five-bedroom homes.

East Hoathly Church of England Primary School Fun Run

Lucy Brobyn, Marketing Manager at Redrow Southern, commented: “It has been a pleasure to donate to East Hoathly school’s Fun Run. It was great to see all the participants running around the course so energetically and they all wholeheartedly deserved their shiny medals at the end, hopefully a nice memento for them to remember the day by.

“It is always lovely to see the local community coming together for such fantastic events and our Redrow team are really looking forward to getting involved with the school and local East Hoathly community further, as a village that boasts so much charm.”

Emma Simonetti, Chair of the East Hoathly Church of England Primary School FPTA said: “We are very grateful to Redrow for their generous donation, which has enabled us to share medals with every runner and trophies for the commendable winners at our annual Fun Run Event. It was great to see the local community come together for a thoroughly enjoyable event raising money for new sporting equipment for the children, and we are looking forward to building on our relationship with Redrow going forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paddock Green homes will all be in the style of Redrow’s award-winning Heritage Collection, which combines the charm and architecture of the early 20th-century arts and crafts movement, with spacious and modern interiors.

East Hoathly Church of England Primary School Fun Run

In line with Redrow’s commitment to creating sustainable communities, Paddock Green will have Electric Vehicle (EV) charging points installed on site for residents to charge their electric vehicles and all homes will be heated via Air Source Heat Pumps featuring underfloor heating as standard.

Alongside the homes being delivered, Redrow will also be contributing to the local community and local services, including improvements to community transport services and upgrades to infrastructure within the district. Green open space has also been designed into the community and Redrow will be further contributing to a youth and adult outdoor play space.