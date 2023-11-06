Housebuilder provides boost to West Sussex women’s charity

Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties has extended a helping hand to local charity, My Sisters’ House, by donating £250 to support its vital women’s aid services in the Arun and Chichester districts.

My Sisters’ House has two hubs in Bognor Regis and Chichester which offer women’s-only spaces to help self-identifying women in the community who are facing multiple challenges, including domestic abuse, wellbeing and welfare. The highly-trained teams are a consistent, non-judgemental advocate for women with multiple and complex needs.

Taylor Wimpey’s Regis Park development is local to the charity’s Bognor Regis centre and Shopwyke Lakes is nearby to the centre in Chichester.

Natasha Mills, Senior Fundraising Officer at My Sisters’ House said: “We’d like to thank Taylor Wimpey for their generous donation. Funding of any kind is hugely appreciated, particularly in the current economic climate. As we have seen a huge growth in demand for our services, the donation is especially appreciated as we expect demand to continue to rise during this financially tough time.”

My Sisters' House fundraising at Lordington Lavender

Taylor Wimpey’s £250 donation will be put towards the charity's core running costs which includes rent, bills, equipment, tea and coffee, and crisis funds.

Rosamund Wells, Sales and Marketing Director for Taylor Wimpey Southern Counties, said: “We’re delighted to contribute towards the vital work that My Sisters’ House do during this difficult time.

“It’s important for women to have a safe space to turn to for support when facing challenges and we hope that our donation will enable My Sisters’ House to continue providing their valuable services in the Arun and Chichester districts.”

My Sisters’ House has reported a 65 percent increase in women seeking help from the charity in the last year and the current trajectory of women needing their support for 2023 is 2,000, up from 1,325 in 2022.