Housebuilder secures land for 83-home development in Plumpton Green

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Premium regional homebuilder Elivia Homes has acquired the land of a prime site in Plumpton Green, where it will deliver an exclusive new development of 83 homes.

The site at Nolands Farm, located in the heart of the charming village, has received planning permission for the construction of 83 new properties, 40% of which will be allocated as affordable housing (33 dwellings). The properties range from one-bedroom maisonettes to four-bedroom houses, and the wider scheme will include landscaped open spaces, pedestrian and vehicular access, and additional infrastructure to support the growing needs of the community.

Situated just five miles north-west of Lewes, Plumpton Green is renowned for its vibrant village community and local amenities, including a racecourse, Plumpton College - one of the UK's leading centres for land-based education - and a variety of recreational clubs such as cricket, tennis, and amateur dramatics. The village also boasts a primary school with a ‘Good’ Ofsted rating, a nursery, two pubs, and a convenience store, making it an ideal location for families and individuals seeking a balance between rural charm and modern convenience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elivia Homes’ commitment to high-quality and sustainable development will be reflected in this new project, with an emphasis on creating energy-efficient, well-designed homes that meet the needs of modern buyers while complementing the character of the local area. ECE Planning provided support for the planning application, whilst also serving as the main architect for the new properties that will reflect the character of the existing surroundings.

Elivia Homes secures land for 83-home development in Plumpton Green

Sam Sykes, Director at ECE Planning says, “The Plumpton Green site presented an exciting opportunity for us, and we were delighted to support Elivia Homes in securing delegated approval from Lewes District Council, thereby avoiding the need for the application to go to committee. Our role as planning consultants involved providing comprehensive advice to ensure the scheme could be efficiently handled by planning officers.

“We worked closely with ECE Architecture to support the design process for these stunning homes, ensuring that the local character of Plumpton Green was respected, while modern living and sustainability were key considerations. We are experienced in handling complex projects that require tailored planning solutions, and partnering with Elivia Homes on this scheme was a pleasure."

“We are thrilled to have secured this fantastic site in Plumpton Green,” says Kevin Wawman, Managing Director of Elivia Homes’ Southern region. “This development not only adds to our growing portfolio of exceptional properties across the south-east but also aligns with our mission to provide high-quality homes in desirable, well-connected locations. We look forward to delivering a community-focused scheme that offers both private and affordable housing options, alongside well-designed public spaces and infrastructure improvements that will benefit the wider community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plumpton Green offers direct rail services to London Victoria in just over an hour, with connections to the City of London via Haywards Heath in approximately one hour and 10 minutes. Gatwick Airport is also easily accessible by car in just over 30 minutes, and Brighton is a short 25-minute drive away.