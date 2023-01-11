Housefire started by kitchen appliance in Newhaven

A tumble dryer started a fire at a property in Newhaven yesterday.

Fire crews attended the incident on the ground floor of a domestic dwelling on Gibbon Road yesterday (January 10) at 2.18pm.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire & Rescue said: “On arrival crews from Lewes and Roedean discovered a tumble dryer well alight. Two breathing apparatus wearers were committed into the building with one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire. No casualties were reported. The fire was accidental – believed to have started in a tumble dryer.”

This has caused the service to put out a warning to residents. It said: “White goods fires are more commonplace than you might think, please ensure that you have a working smoke alarm fitted near to your kitchen and test it regularly. More than 50 per cent of fires start in the kitchen and an early warning could save your life, as well as minimise fire damage.

“As the winter weather continues, you might be turning to your trusty tumble dryer for some much needed support. Never leave your home with the tumble dryer or washing machine running, however tempting this may be and it’s always best to use appliances while you are in the property and awake. If you are asleep you may not wake up and if you are out there is no-one there to alert the fire service, if there is a fire.”

Tips from the fire service:

If there is an electrical fire and it is safe to pull the plug out/switch off the power at the fuse box, this could stop the fire.

Never use water on an electrical fire, and don't take any risks with your safety - get out, stay out and call 999.

