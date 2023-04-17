Houses, flats and land up for auction in Hastings area

Houses, flats and land across Hastings, St Leonards and surrounding areas are coming up for auction next month.

26 Filsham Road, St Leonards

They are among 130 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers, which ends on Thursday 4 May.

A fully let block of six flats in St Leonards set to go under the auctioneer’s gavel as an investment opportunity.

Detached 26 Filsham Road, which generates £38,767.64 per annum in rent, is listed with a freehold guide price of £520,000-plus.

7 Edwin Road, Hastings

Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “This is an outstanding chance to acquire a freehold block of five one-bedroom flats and one two-bedroom flat, which are all currently let.”

The ground floor also has a vacant office with WC.

The block is located in a predominantly residential area on the outskirts of St Leonards, a short distance from St. Leonards West railway station, the seafront, various shops and amenities.

St Leonards town centre and St. Leonards Warrior Square railway station are also within close proximity.

341 Old London Road, Hastings

 A semi-detached house needing renovation at 7 Edwin Road, Hastings, is being offered with a £250,000 freehold guide price.

The three-bedroom house is located in a popular residential area on the outskirts of Hastings, a short distance away from Ore village and also Hastings town centre with its various local and national retailers, schools, seafront and further amenities.

Chris added: The property, including an attic room, is now in need of full renovation, although once enhanced would be well suited as an investment or family home.

 Mid-terrace 341 Old London Road, Hastings, situated in a predominantly residential area close to Ore Village, is freehold guided £210,000 to £220,000 with vacant possession.

56 Queens Road, Hastings

Chris said: “On the outskirts of Hastings, this house offers easy access to Hastings town centre with its various amenities.

The property comprises an entrance hall, living room and kitchen, three bedrooms and bathroom. Outside there are front and rear gardens.

 A mixed-use commercial and residential property at 56 Queens Road, Hastings is being offered with a freehold guide price of £170,000 to £180,000 as an investment opportunity.

The property, arranged as a café on the ground floor and a one-bedroom self-contained flat on the first floor, is currently let at £13,740 per annum.

Chris said: “We consider this to be a worthy addition to any property portfolio and ideal for continued investment.”

The mid-terrace property is located in Hastings town centre, surrounded by an array of various local and national retailers.

The retail unit is let under the terms of a licence agreement at £6,540 per annum and the flat is let on an assured shorthold tenancy agreement at a current rental of £600 per calendar month.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/241/126/

 Self-contained Flat 1 at 42 Magdalen Road in St. Leonards is offered with a leasehold guide price of £80,000 to £90,000 as an investment.

It is currently let at £6,300 per annum.

Chris said: “This lower ground floor garden flat is located in a converted block in a predominantly residential area of St Leonards, a short distance from the seafront, the Warrior Square railway station and various local shops and amenities.”

It is let on an assured shorthold tenancy agreement at a current rental of £525 per calendar month.

Tenure is the remainder of remainder of a 99-year lease from December 1982 at a current ground rental of £60 per annum.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/241/124/

 One-bedroom Top Floor Flat at 6 Church Road in St. Leonards is leasehold guided £70,000 to £75,000.

Currently let at £5,040 per annum on an assured shorthold tenancy, the self-contained flat occupies the top floor of a converted block, a short distance from the seafront, Warrior Square railway station and various shops and amenities.

Tenure is the remainder of a 99-year lease from March 1986.

Watch the video: https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/properties/241/108/

 Three plots of land extending to more than half-an-acre on the north side of Udimore Road in Broad Oak, Rye, are offered as one lot at £8,000-plus freehold

The land is located just off the B2089 between the village of Broad Oak and the Cinque Ports town of Rye.

 Nearby Plot 3 in Udimore Road, Broad Oak, is freehold guided £5,000 to £6,000. The land measures approximately 0.05 hectares (0.13 acres) and is situated just off the main Udimore Road, close to Broad Oak.

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

The current auction, the third of eight this year, ends on Thursday 4 May.