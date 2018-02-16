Housing the homeless should be a priority, say Lewes Lib Dems

Liberal Democrats have proposed a crop of amendments for Lewes District Council’s forthcoming budget meeting on Monday (February 19).

Deputy Leader of the Liberal Democrats, Steve Saunders, said: “Our leader, Sarah Osborne, has put together an excellent package of housing and environmental proposals.

“There is a good chance that these measures will be adopted as there is a growing realisation in all political parties that we have to do something about these issues.

“The homeless situation is getting worse and pollution in all forms, whether plastic or generally in the environmen, has to be tackled for the benefit of future generations.”

The Lib Dem proposals are to make housing the homeless a priority; improving ecycling on streets; improving the trade waste recycling option for small businesses; making sustainability actually mean something in the planning system – including introducing renewable energy schemes and green corridors.

The Lib Dem group has already secured significant improvements in domestic recycling and in the planning system, which are currently being rolled out across the district.

For instance, the district council now leads the way in requiring all new developments to include electric car charging points in the development.

Sarah Osborne said: “We consistently work to ensure Lewes District Council implements measures that will benefit the environment, deal with the housing waiting list and think of homeless people, as well as making the council become more innovative with limited resources.”

Also at Monday’s meeting the Lib Demss are proposing the council should promote the anniversary of the Act of Parliament which introduced votes for women 100 years ago.

Cllr Osborne said: “1918 was a turning point in in the development of our democracy and this celebration is the ideal platform to launch a number of initiatives to promote greater diversity in public life. Currently only 33 per cent of councillors across the country are women and only one in five council leaders are women.

“This needs to change if we are to ensure democracy survives. We must work harder to inspire the next generation and make sure politics and our public services are truly representative of the communities they serve.”