Hove care home residents experience the joy of art creation
Armed with coloured pencils and markers, residents worked on the design of a new wall art for the Home’s entrance. For resident Roy, crafting the new ‘Welcome to Barford Court’ artwork was not only exciting, but also beneficial for his mental health. He says: “Art is something that has been with me for many years; it’s one of the most wonderful things that I’ve always enjoyed creating. It’s even more fun to do with the staff and my fellow resident friends here, at Barford Court. And it is also very therapeutic.”
Resident Sylvia, who also joined in the activity, adds: “I love arts and I enjoy them very much, but I’m not a good artist myself. However, when I get to do art works with others, it gives me more ideas and the confidence to do what I love and enjoy very much.”
Godwin, one of the Activities Coordinators at Barford Court, has witnessed first-hand how beneficial arts and crafts can be for residents. “I always enjoy doing art works with the residents; drawing is one of our main activities in that regard,” he says. “It makes me feel fulfilled when I see their beautiful imaginations sailing the sea in the canvas. Seeing their hidden talents is wonderful; it makes my job very pleasant.”
RMBI Care Co. Home Barford Court is run by RMBI Care Co., part of the Masonic Charitable Foundation. For more information, please visit: http://www.rmbi.org.uk/
