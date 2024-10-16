Hove exhibition explores Navigations in art
Carol said each offers a unique interpretation of their creative journey: “Navigations invites visitors to explore themes of identity, belonging, and the search for a sense of place. Through diverse mediums and styles, the artists delve into the relationship between environment and self, guiding viewers across landscapes of land, air, and sea.”
Carol, an award-winning multidisciplinary artist, explores the interconnectedness of human impact on our collective landscape. Her work has been featured in solo shows and juried exhibitions worldwide. Caroline captures the ephemeral energy of fleeting moments, whether in Sussex, Cornwall, or beyond, with her art exhibited across the UK and internationally. Kate Scott's work concerns being human in the landscape, inspired by music and sensory moments in time, memories and grief as she transitions from the literal to the abstract language of paint.
“Navigations offers a compelling exploration of how these artists find their place in the world through art.”
