Hove fire latest: no reports of casualties after public urged to avoid area
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they were called at 5.04pm to reports of a fire at a domestic property.
An ESFRS spokesperson said yesterday: “Four fire engines have been sent to the scene and crews are using breathing apparatus, two hosereel jets and firefighting foam to tackle the fire. Steady progress is being made. Members of the public are asked to avoid the area.”
ESFRS issued an update at 6.20pm that said: “The fire is now out. There are no reports of any casualties.”
A 7.20pm update said: “Crews continue to remain on scene to ensure the fire is completely out, using thermal imaging cameras to check for hotspots, checking affected and neighbouring properties.”
A final update at 8.20pm: “As of 8.01pm crews began leaving the scene, a reinspection will take place later this evening however all firefighting operations are complete.”