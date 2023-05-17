Edit Account-Sign Out
Hove fire photos: all persons accounted for after crews from East and West Sussex attend incident

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service have announced that ‘all persons have been accounted for’ following a fire in Hove.

By Lawrence Smith
Published 17th May 2023, 08:35 BST

The fire service tweeted at 7.09pm yesterday (Tuesday, May 16): “At 18:26 crews from East and West Sussex responded to a call relating to a residential fire on Sackville Road, Hove. All persons have been accounted for and the incident is being scaled down. Please continue to avoid the area.”

For breaking news from across Sussex, as well as traffic news and crime stories, visit www.sussexexpress.co.uk.

