Hove fire photos: all persons accounted for after crews from East and West Sussex attend incident
East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service have announced that ‘all persons have been accounted for’ following a fire in Hove.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 17th May 2023, 08:35 BST
The fire service tweeted at 7.09pm yesterday (Tuesday, May 16): “At 18:26 crews from East and West Sussex responded to a call relating to a residential fire on Sackville Road, Hove. All persons have been accounted for and the incident is being scaled down. Please continue to avoid the area.”
