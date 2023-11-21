BREAKING

Hove incident: Hastings men arrested on suspicion of drugs supply

Sussex Police have arrested two men from Hastings on suspicion of drugs supply.
Megan Baker
By Megan Baker
Published 21st Nov 2023, 15:23 GMT
Updated 21st Nov 2023, 16:04 GMT

A number of police officers, vehicles and a dog unit were spotted in Portland Road this morning (Tuesday, November 21).

In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "Police attended a shop in Portland Road this morning (November 21) to carry out a search warrant.

"A 47-year-old man from Hastings has been arrested at the premises on suspicion of drugs supply.

"A second man, 34, from Hastings has been arrested on suspicion of the same offence at a separate address in Hastings.

"An investigation is ongoing.”

Police were earlier spotted in Portland Road, Hove. It has now been confirmed that two men have been arrested following a search warrant.

