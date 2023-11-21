Sussex Police have arrested two men from Hastings on suspicion of drugs supply.
A number of police officers, vehicles and a dog unit were spotted in Portland Road this morning (Tuesday, November 21).
In a statement, a spokesperson for Sussex Police said: "Police attended a shop in Portland Road this morning (November 21) to carry out a search warrant.
"A 47-year-old man from Hastings has been arrested at the premises on suspicion of drugs supply.
"A second man, 34, from Hastings has been arrested on suspicion of the same offence at a separate address in Hastings.
"An investigation is ongoing.”
Pictures show strong police presence in residential Sussex street
Police were earlier spotted in Portland Road, Hove. It has now been confirmed that two men have been arrested following a search warrant. Photo: Eddie Mitchell
