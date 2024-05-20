Hove Museum of Creativity celebrates the arrival of Constellation in its gardens Sunday 26 May

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hove Plinth’s first sculpture, Constellation by Jonathan Wright, is getting a new home in the gardens of Hove Museum of Creativity. The sculpture will be officially inaugurated by the Mayor of Brighton & Hove at a public event, Sunday 26 May 3pm. This will be a celebration with speeches from people involved, music and even story telling from the sculpture’s icons.

Constellation was first installed on the Hove Plinth in 2018 and soon became a well-loved feature on the seafront. In September 2023 it was replaced by Flight of the Langoustine, by Pierre Diamantopoulo, as part of Hove Civic Society’s ambition to continue to bring new public sculpture to Hove and to find sites in the city for sculptures coming off the plinth, as well as from other initiatives, in order to build a legacy sculpture trail over time.

Hove Civic Society and Brighton & Hove Museums have partnered to give Constellation its new home. Hove Museum grounds is a perfect place for Constellation to move to as the sculpture features gilded icons representing past and present of Hove, some of them based on museum objects. The icons were originally proposed by local residents through workshops run by the artist. Recently local residents have been taking part in workshops to restore the gilding after its five-year exposure to the seafront weathers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All this, including the construction and installation of a new plinth at Hove Museum, has been made possible by a huge amount of voluntary effort and fundraising by Hove Civic Society, by the collaboration with Brighton & Hove Museum staff and by the creative work of Jonathan Wright in designing the new plinth and bringing the sculpture back in its full glory.

Constellation by Jonathan Wright

Helmut Lusser, Chair of Hove Civic Society says:

High quality and durable public sculpture is an essential ingredient of every civilised city. I am delighted that we now have achieved a second venue in Hove for exhibiting large public sculpture. I am hoping that with a coalition of the willing we will be able to expand and move towards a sculpture trail in our city that will become a national and international destination for art lovers.

This, our latest investment into our public realm, would not have been possible without donations from people in Hove and I am particularly grateful for the support we have received from the John Kapp legacy.

Hedley Swain, CEO Brighton & Hove Museum says:

Public event at Hove Museum of Creativity