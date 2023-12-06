Hove neighbourhood wins chance to transform homes with Carbon Neutral Communities programme

The neighbourhood of ‘Four Streets in Hove’ have triumphed in a competition to take part in a programme led by Brighton & Hove Energy Services Co-operative (BHESCo) aiming to decarbonise homes in the area on a street-by-street basis.

The competition, run by local social enterprise Brighton & Hove Energy Services Co-operative (BHESCo), offered communities the chance to participate in a demonstration project that aims to install insulation measures and renewable energy on a street-by-street basis.

Kayla Ente MBE, founder and CEO of BHESCo, said: “The UK has some of the oldest and coldest housing in Europe, which is one of the reasons why our energy costs are so high.

BHESCo meet with residents of Four Streets in Hove community to congratulate them on their win

“Improving the energy efficiency of our homes can deliver multiple benefits, keeping people warmer for less money, lowering carbon emissions and keeping us healthier, both mentally and physically.

“This project will demonstrate how we can make real progress towards improving energy efficiency through our combined efforts to empower a whole community to take their retrofit journey together.

“We are thrilled to congratulate the Four Streets In Hove neighbourhood on putting together such a compelling nomination. We were really impressed with the number of great initiatives already happening in the community. We look forward to getting started on this project together”.

Syd Hausmann who submitted the winning entry on behalf of the Four Street neighbourhood said: “We are delighted that Four Streets in Hove has been chosen as the winner of this competition. We were taken with BHESCo's credentials, ethos and status as a not-for-profit social enterprise and their innovative vision for a sustainable future with affordability in mind. We are excited to engage with this project and serve as a model for what a carbon neutral community could look like”.

The Carbon Neutral Communities programme will launch in January 2024, when residents of the neighbourhood will be asked to sign-up their home in the initiative.

The programme is funded through the Greater South East Energy Hub and the Cambridge and Peterborough Combined Authority.