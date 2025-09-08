How an Airfix model inspired a modern folk song!

Gerry Colvin makes the point that folk music isn’t about wrecked ships in the 17th century or mining disasters in 1860. It's about what is happening now.

That's why we will be getting a song about the Airfix model he finally got round to making during lockdown as part of his set when he returns to one of his favourite festivals this September, the Southdowns Music Festival in Bognor Regis.

Gerry, who played the festival with full band last year, returns to offer something different as part of this year's marquee concerts. Friday, September 19 sees Gerry followed by Merry Hell (or Gerry Hell as he calls the night); Saturday, September 20 sees Flossie Malavialle followed by The Alistair Goodwin Band. Tickets are £15 per evening or £25 for both evenings. Both evening concerts start at 7.30pm. More details on https://southdownsfolkfest.co.uk/

Gerry plays Bognor on the back of playing the Wickham Festival this summer: “We did a lot of new songs there and it was great fun. Wickham is one of those places where everyone is up for a good time and everyone is always very enthusiastic, just like Southdowns and just like Cropredy.

“I really love the Southdowns festival. We were there last year and it's highly unusual for them to have someone back two years in a row but it just went down so well. It was stunning and so I asked if I could come back and do something different. Last year was the band and the whole jumpy-about kaboodle. This time it is just me and double bass player Jerome Davies. I have known him since he was 16 and playing in the Midland Youth Jazz Orchestra. I invited him to play. He is now a really, really seasoned jazz double bass player. He has played with a lot of jazzers and he is a massive player on the London jazz scene. And it is great. Playing with him really does bring something different to my little folk jangles! He makes me work a lot harder.”

And it's great opportunity to play some of the newer songs, including one about a man he met on Carnaby Street: “It was a most peculiar place that happened by pure accident and was spawned by vegetarianism and by the gay community.

“There is also a song about an Airfix kit that I found in the attic during lockdown.”

And yes, he loved Airfix as a child especially the challenge of making the models, particularly putting those tiny little pilots into the cockpits under the canopy without getting paint and glue everywhere. This particular model was a Spitfire, and Jerry was amazed to find out that Airfix kits represented particular planes and that the pilots were particular pilots.

“I was given this kit in 1965 and I've carried it around with me all my life but never made it. But actually if I had made it in 1965 with my dad, I would have put a banger in it and blown it up with my mate Patrick at the rec. But I didn't make it, and I found it again during lockdown and I did the research. And I found the name of the pilot and it was just mind-blowing.

“It was lockdown So what do you do? And I was trying to do things out of my comfort zone. And so when I made it, I did all the things that my dad told me to do and I made it perfectly this time.

“So I've written this song about it, The Model Of A Man. It follows in a long, long tradition of writing bizarre folk songs. I like those songs that have some connection to your own experience and that take you down your own little rabbit hole.”