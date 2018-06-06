‘How can they help their nearest and dearest?’ - 67 Brighton and Hove National Lottery millionaires since 1994

Every day across the country people gaze out of windows, their minds awash with sunny beaches, super-yachts, country estates and other countless ways to spend their imagined lottery winnings.

New figures released by National Lottery operators Camelot this week show that for 67 lucky Brighton and Hove residents, defined as anybody with a BN1 postcode, these dreams have become reality.

As the National Lottery celebrates making its 5,000th millionaire since 1994, a study into past winners has shown that the greatest pleasures lie outside of material aspirations and actually point towards the selfless nature of newly flush Brightonians.

In addition to the 67 millionaires, 391 BN1 residents have celebrated ‘big wins’ over the years.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said: “While the name on the cheque changes each time, the reaction of nearly all winners once they get over the shock and excitement is how can they help their nearest and dearest.

“In many cases this seems to bring the greatest joy, more so than the treats for themselves, and it always serves to remind me that at heart, we are a kind and generous nation.”

When asking potential future winners from Brighton what they would do with their millions, 61% said they would buy a new home and 49% would use their wealth to help family and friends. 47% even said that a big win could lead them to making their family millionaires as well, with an average of five extra millionaires for each win.

In fact, luxury items would be a priority for only 11% of hypothetical BN1 winners, with 46% choosing to splash the cash on travel and new experiences.

While 28% would opt to buy a new home outright, over a quarter would design their dream home from scratch but might struggle to match the decadence of the 6% who would buy castles.

It should come as no surprise that BN1 residents would be so selfless and industrious with their hypothetical winnings.

The results echo the sentiments of real winners countrywide, 47% of whom say that gifting to family, friends and charity gave them the most pleasure.

From the 5,000 millionaires, a further 1,750 millionaires have been created through the generosity of these original winners.

The survey also revealed the habits of the lucky 5,000, with the vast majority of wins coming from Lucky Dip machines (54%) as opposed to selected numbers (15%).

Precious winning tickets have been stored under clocks, in bras and even in the microwave before being cashed and spent on Lamborghini branded lighters, pet lambs and high-tec lawn-mowers.

The National Lottery has awarded more than £65 billion since its conception in 1994, raising £37 billion in the process which has contributed to civic and social regeneration across the UK.

Of the 5,000 millionaires, 1,000 have been created in the last 29 months at a rate of more then one a day, so there has never been a better time to buy a ticket.