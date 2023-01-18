How Horley Slimming World class leader lost 7.5 stone and kept if off

Mum of two Clare O’Connell lost 7.5stone in 11 months and has kept it off for five years – and now she runs the local Slimming World groups in Horley. Here is her story in her own words:

Clare O’Connell: from one Christmas to another

Why did they you try to lose weight in secret?

Losing weight had always been a dream of mine for as long as I can remember.

I had tried many different diets but I would lose a bit of weight then give up thinking I could just carry on without any support.

I knew Slimming World worked but I knew I had to keep at it and make lifestyle changes for good. I kept it to myself at first for fear of being judged as I was always ‘starting again’ and failing.

I just promised myself that this time I would keep going each week and never give up. I knew once I felt confident I could then share it with others.

How did losing weight in secret make you feel?

At first I just focused on myself, getting to know the plan and figuring out how my habits were changing.

Then at family functions and with friends my confidence grew to be able to say no thank you if I wanted to, to be able to share that I wanted to have my lifestyle this way and that I would like their support with it.Joining the group was a turning point for me. I knew I had found a group of like-minded people who felt the same as I did. I felt accepted and they had the same passion for it as I do.

How did losing weight with Slimming World you feel?

Like nothing I had ever experienced before! Losing weight has given me the life I had longed for.

Bags of energy to keep up with the kids and a confidence I could have only dreamed of. I tackle new things now with courage and I know I can achieve anything I set my mind too.