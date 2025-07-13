How it all came together perfectly for the Petworth Festival

Hopes, original plans and final programme are looking remarkably similar in a hugely encouraging year for the Petworth Festival.

Artistic director Stewart Collins is delighted with the way things have come together for the summer festival which runs from July 17-August 2 (tickets and full details on www.petworthfestival.org.uk).

“You always have certain expectations and certain aspirations but they never seem to quite happen how you plan them, but on this occasion pretty much everything that I asked for has happened. We asked all the questions, and we found that the performers could and that the performers would. I have a particular view of what I want a festival to look like and with this one nearly all the invitations were accepted which is fantastic.

“I don't know whether that's to do with the prestige of the festival or just pure luck but I would like to think that it is prestige. I would like to think that it is a reflection of the reputation of the festival. I am talking to the top agents across all the various genres and all types of music and comedy and various other things, and we have used their artists for a number of years now. They know who we are and they know that they're going to get paid! They know that their artists will be looked after and they know that their artists will get good audiences. And I am sure that that all helps us.

“Over the years people have asked how do I describe my approach to putting a festival together, and I think it's a little bit like a chef working in a high-quality restaurant. You're looking for a variety of ingredients and you're also looking for the highest-quality ingredients but you are also wanting them to be nutritionally valuable. You want people to get their five a day! I've always tried to bring the very best to Petworth across all the different genres in the best way that I can. I like to think of it as a kaleidoscopic approach so that, to continue the restaurant analogy, you have all the different colours and all the different tastes that will be good for the cultural gut!”

Part of the success has been in navigating our post-pandemic world.

“I do think there has been a lasting impact from the pandemic. It has changed a lot of habits for audiences. That does not mean that they haven't come back or that they are still wearing masks but there was a step change in the way that people booked tickets and in the way that people thought about events. We all fell in love with Netflix during the pandemic and it changed people's views about the live entertainment that they would go and see.

“We have thoroughly recovered in terms of audience numbers but the way that we sell our tickets has changed. It feels like it is a lot later now that people are buying. We used to sell 75 per cent of our tickets as soon as we went on sale, to the Friends of Petworth Festival. I would say that that is now 60 per cent, but we are now selling so much more online. Our digital sales are massively the dominant sale now. I think before the pandemic they were probably 25 to 30 per cent.”

As for the events this year: “I'm looking forward to all 42 events with equal passion but actually one of the first comedians that I ever booked in another job very early in my career was Ed Byrne (Friday, August 1). He is now being televised all over the place and he is a delightful guy and it's great that we have got him in Midhurst. He is literally someone that we've grown up with.

“And the other thing that for many years in another job I was trying to book was Van Morrison but that was difficult so it's really great now that I've been able to book a band of top musicians that have played with him (The Van Morrison Alumni Band, Thursday July 24). That will be a great event.

“And something else I’m really pleased about and that I'm really looking forward to – as I had never before booked a countertenor – is Iestyn Davies (Tuesday, July 22) who comes with an extraordinary reputation. So many people have said that he is in possession of the most magical voice.”