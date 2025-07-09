How Jack The Ripper's killing spree started in Brighton...

Horsham-based Matt Ross is in print with Dawn Of The Ripper – Book One (£9.99, eBook £2.99 or free with Amazon Select).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As Matt, aged 52, explains: “I have always had a love for history and dark thrillers, and I wanted to write something different and unique. As I grew up and lived in Brighton for most of my life, it seemed right to base the first book of the series here.

“The public's interest in Jack the Ripper remains just as significant and captivating as it always has, and I think this is mainly because of the mystery and questions that still surround him, like who he was and where he came from. I wanted to build on that, but not in the traditional sense, as most, if not all, the books and films deal with just the 1888 Whitechapel murders, and yet it is widely thought that he started his crimes years before this time. So I wanted to write about the beginning of the Ripper’s journey five years before the notorious Whitechapel murders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I conducted extensive research for Dawn of the Ripper to make it as realistic and accurate as possible so that readers feel immersed in the period. The Chain Pier in Brighton, which was destroyed by a storm in December 1896, features on the jacket cover. The book also includes the Aquarium, Brighton Railway Station and the numerous streets and passages of the town as they were in the past.

“The narrative opens in 1883 and takes an entirely new and unique angle on the Jack the Ripper case. It is a fast-paced, dark thriller and tells the untold story about the early days of this serial killer and how he started his killing spree, not in London but in the grim, narrow alleyways of the North Laine area of Brighton.

“Only two people stand in his way. Elsbeth Hargreaves, a strong, independent and renowned spiritualist who speaks with the dead, and Inspector Abberline, an evidence-driven detective, must work together to find this most elusive killer. Aided by a corrupt mortician, the pair know that should they fail, their adversary’s murderous reign will continue unchecked.”

The book is the first in a trilogy. Book two will be Insanisa. Book three (title TBC) will be available this December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is my debut book and marks a career change for me. I was employed in the IT e-commerce industry for years but found it unfulfilling. I have always written, and with the support of those around me, I now write full-time. I keep my chapters short, often ending with a cliffhanger, in the style of Scandi noir, for an edge-of-your-seat experience. My influences include Jo Nesbø, Stephen Graham Jones, Mark Edwards, and Søren Sveistrup, among others.

“It is incredibly hard for a new writer to get a traditional publishing contract as the industry is facing some significant challenges, and you have to prove yourself today before they take the risk, which I completely understand from a commercial perspective. Perhaps one day a publisher will read my work, see the potential and contact me. But for now, I’m focused on the moment and writing simply because I love to share my stories with others, who hopefully will follow me on my journey. So far, the people who have brought my debut book in the UK and the US have been incredibly positive and complimentary about it, and I have received numerous five-star reviews, which, of course, I am thrilled with.”