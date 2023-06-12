How picking up you dog's poo could save Ashdown Forest

Every year thousands of owners and their dogs visit Ashdown Forest. But what they leave behind can have devastating effects on the endangered habitat and the wildlife that makes it their home. Lead warden Kari Dunbar believes education is the key to sorting out the mess.

Kari Dunbar and her dog Addy

With peak summer fast approaching and visitor numbers set to soar in the South East, Ashdown Forest is relying on our responsible dog owning community to join forces, keep the Forest clean and save rare birds by spreading the word about dog poo!

Kari Dunbar, Ashdown Forest’s Lead Warden said: “The local community of dog walkers can be an important asset to Ashdown Forest, they are passionate about the rare heathland habitats, the wildlife and of course, their dogs. They can help us hugely by being the eyes and ears of the Forest, letting us know when they spot anything concerning, be it an open gate, an injured sheep or a barbeque. This is why we are asking for their help this spring in spreading an important message.

“First and foremost, dog poo is disgusting! We love seeing families with their children being able to run out of the car parks to enjoy their walks on the Forest’s beautiful tracks and paths. Nothing ruins that more than tripping up and falling in dog poo! Cleaning poo off your shoes before you get back in your car is also no fun.”

Beyond that, the rare lowland heathland, which is the habitat which gives the Forest its protection, supports many specialist plants that need low nutrient conditions. Dog poo is high in nitrogen and phosphorus, which act as fertilisers, allowing more common plants to take over. The more dog poo that is left, the less heathland, and the wildlife that depends on it, there will be. If you would like to see this in action, go to Long car park and look at how the area out from the car park has changed to grass. This is from the urine and poo as dogs leave the car park.

“It’s a bit gross, but poo also attracts foxes that eat it and they can then turn their attention to the eggs and chicks of the ground and low nesting birds like Nightjars and Dartford Warblers. It is these two species that are the emblems of the heathland on Ashdown Forest.”

There are other serious reasons why owners are being encouraged to bag up the dog poo and dispose of it at home, not least its toxicity to livestock. It is dangerous for the ponies, cattle and sheep that graze the Forest and can carry a disease that has been known to cause livestock to abort their young.

Another little-known hazard associated with dogs in the countryside is the impact that some flea, tick and worming treatments can have on the environment.

Kari added: “When pets are treated with insecticides such as flea treatments, their poo becomes even more toxic, and the chemicals can wash off dogs as they enter ponds or streams – poisoning insects and other invertebrates. It is for this reason that we are asking owners to consider their pet’s flea and worming regime when taking a stroll in wildlife-sensitive areas. If in any doubt, please talk to your vet.”

A study by a team at the University of Sussex found that even in tiny concentrations some of the chemicals can have a significant impact on insect life. Professor Dave Goulson, who was part of the team, reported that one flea treatment on a medium sized dog with the chemical imidacloprid contains enough pesticide to kill 60 million bees. (Source University of Sussex).

There is more information about the impact of dogs on sensitive wildlife areas available at the Sussex Wildlife Trust website sussexwildlifetrust.org

Kari is keen that all dog owners feel welcome on the Forest.