How the British music industry fell off a cliff - & how it can get back again

Musician, former A&R director, producer and artist manager Kev Nixon has got a great title for his new book, Brilliant Sounding Rubbish. But it's a chilling title for the music industry – an industry which is in a very worrying place, he argues.

Drawing on five decades in the business, Kev insists the UK’s once world-leading musical culture has fallen prey to an obsession with technology and an addiction to nostalgia – and as a result, has become increasingly disconnected from artistic substance.

A fact reflected in that title. What began as a phrase he coined while observing music students making overly-polished recordings using GarageBand, “brilliant sounding rubbish” is now Kev’s damning metaphor for an entire industry.

Kev, who lives just outside Brighton, is a co-founder of the Brighton Institute of Modern Music (BIMM) and Detroit Institute of Music Education (DIME): “We founded BIMM and in the first few years we had a lot of success. We helped people into the charts but then suddenly it started slowing down and I was really perplexed. We were having at least one graduate a year that was getting to number one and then suddenly it stopped but then I realised it was because Apple had launched GarageBand and suddenly everyone had a recording studio on their phone or their laptop whether they knew it or not. But they didn't have the skills. We had a system where the students could put their demos in every week and the demos were sounding amazing but the lyrics weren't there and the attention to the songwriting detail just wasn't there.”

The music industry has always been about fulfilling dreams: “But unfortunately it comes as a shock when you find the skills aren't there. This book is not a biography. The purpose of the book is to help young people find out how they can make their way in music education these days when music education is overloaded and at a time when unfortunately music education now has really dropped in standards.”

Kev cites invitations he had to a couple of UK universities to talk about the business – invitations which brought home to him just how little the universities knew about it.

The book journeys from Kev’s childhood musical awakenings in 1960s Yorkshire to the chaos of modern streaming culture, tracing the roots of the crisis in everything from the collapse of artist development to the rise of corporate ownership and the devaluation of true music education.

“The aim of the book is to put young kids in the position where they can make considered choices. If you do a music degree then that's going to cost you £40,000 and you don't have to do it. But the question is where do you get the information from? If you want to be a plumber then the information is everywhere but if you want to go into the music industry then it's nowhere to be found.

“The book gives a history of the music business in a humorous way but also an informed way and it looks at how the music industry got so big and why British music dominated from the 1960s until the end of the century and then it fell off a cliff with the digital world. Everybody had their music on their iPhone and it was no longer a shared experience. It became an individual pastime. Until then, music was the best shared experience beyond sex!”

It has meant that a sense of community has been lost. Also along the way we have lost the brilliant countercultures in every decade which also produced brilliant music. It's just not there anymore. It's all a vicious circle, part of which is also the fact that you just don't get the music experts to guide you in the recording studios any more: “Recording studios used to be full of geniuses. Today the music industry doesn't have any musicians on its staff.”

Kev believes there is hope but only if the major labels care about the future and give genuine opportunities: “But at the moment if you're on an independent label that gets bought by a major label, then you're the bottom of the bottom of the queue. There's so much music out there trying to get through. Despondency sets in and people start to do music as a hobby rather than a profession. The major labels make new records but none of them have the global impact that they used to have when you think that there were 50 years when the British music business could do no wrong.”

It is not a lack of talent: “If you go to Instagram, you will see incredible talent. But that's the problem. It is on Instagram. Before, you’d used to get a band together and play in a pub and it was a proper shared experience but now with Instagram it is just an individual experience.”

But Kev believes there’s still time to turn things around. If we bring back risk, nurture real talent and cease allowing technology to dominate creativity, the music business might just get its soul back. The future, he says, could have brilliant sounding substance – “this time for all the right reasons.”

Published by pageturna.com; hardback, ibook, audiobook, ISBN 9781068418600, £12.99.