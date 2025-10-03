How the late Dame Patricia Routledge always retained a "sense of wonder"

The late Dame Patricia Routledge was always forthright and frank to interview – quite apart from always being fun and friendly.

Years ago, maybe ten or 12 years ago, I asked Dame Patricia, a long-time Chichester resident, where she got her stamina from.

“It’s about interest in life,” she replied instantly. “It’s about having an interest in people. And I have been very fortunate. I am very grateful for good health and for the wonderful things that have happened to me.

“But I hope I will have the good sense to know when to go! I think that’s so important. I think actors can get so in love with themselves if they have stayed the course that they start to think their public feels that they must always have them there. I won’t be making that mistake!”

For all her success, Patricia’s feet always remained firmly on the ground: “It’s my north-country background,” she laughed. “It’s my north-country common sense.

“I had a wonderful upbringing. My mother and father gave me a sense of wonder about life which I have never lost. They passed it on to my brother and me. They passed on their curiosity about the world. They always wanted to know about other people’s lives, but always in a very broad way. I don’t mean in a pokey-nose way!”

Her father was a high-class gentleman’s outfitter in Birkenhead: “He was a great man. He built a shelter in the cellar during the war with his own hands.”

And when it came to acting, Patricia was proud to say: “He always backed me. They had nothing to do with showbusiness, but they were right behind me... though he was always scared that I might go to the bad despite my upbringing! I don’t think I had time! People thought there were all these terrible things going on in the theatre, but you must not get hypnotised by the glamour of it all.”

No, she was far too well brought up for that, far too much a product of a work ethic she applauded all her life: “My parents brought us up to work hard. That was north country again. They brought us up never to take anything for granted.”

It was at the heart of her approach to the business. And always stood her in good stead.

“A lot of actors moan about not being offered interesting things once they get older, but I have always been very lucky. But actually I always played older people. I used to shake my hands and my voice if I was playing anybody over 45! But I hope that things can get more interesting as you get older and therefore you find yourself playing characters with more layers.”

Among her many accolades, Patricia received a Tony Award for her Broadway performance in the Styne-Harburg musical Darling of the Day and an Olivier Award for her performance in Leonard Bernstein’s Candide. Her one woman show Come for the Ride toured the UK in 1988 and in 1992 she played Nettie Fowler in the acclaimed production of Carousel at the National Theatre before she was honoured with the Gold Badge of Merit by the Academy of Songwriters, Composers and Authors in 1998.