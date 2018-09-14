How to keep your pets content this November

Pet owners are being encouraged to start preparing their furry friends for the distress caused by bonfire night eight weeks before the event.

The RSPCA says around 45 per cent of dogs show signs of fear when they hear fireworks.

Now one animal expert is warning owners to take steps well in advance of the Guy Fawkes celebration to make sure their pets are not left traumatised.

Iain Booth, veterinary surgeon claims action needs to be taken as soon as possible to ensure pets have enough time to become acclimatised and don’t suffer.

He said: “Forward planning is key to making sure Bonfire Night doesn’t create huge amounts of stress for pets.

“There are a number of simple steps owners can take to make sure that happens –

Here’s Iain’s plan to make sure Bonfire Night passes off peacefully.

Desensitisation - You can increase their tolerance to loud noises by playing them initially at a low level and increasing the volume over time.

Create a safe zone - Pets will really benefit from having somewhere to hide away from the stresses of fireworks. Think children’s ‘den’ and you will be on the right lines.

Make your home feel secure - This is something to do as Bonfire Night draws nearer and involves shutting windows and doors and drawing curtains and blinds.

Diffusers - There are plenty of diffusers available on the market that work by releasing pheromones to promote a sense of wellbeing and calm.

Keep calm yourself - It’s well know that pets pick on their owners’ moods so it is vital to make sure you are relaxed and not jumpy when the bonfires are lit and the rockets start to explode.

Stop cage rage - If you have pets such as rabbits, guinea pigs or hamsters it is imperative to make sure they are well out of the way of any distress.