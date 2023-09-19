How to prevent slips and trips – Chichester care home hosts free advice event

A care home in Chichester is inviting local people to join a free event where they can learn more about preventing falls among older people.

On Thursday 28th September, from 2pm-3.30pm, Care UK’s Chichester Grange on Grosvenor Road, will be hosting its ‘falls prevention’ event.

Grant Pollack from AHS Wellbeing, will be providing expert guidance on preventing falls, reducing balance problems, and maintaining independence. During the event attendants will learn the common causes of slips and falls and discover ways of preventing them at home or in care, as well as receiving advice and tips on activities and exercises that improve balance and reduce the risk of falls.

Nikki Burke, Home Manager at Chichester Grange, said: “Here at Chichester Grange, we strive to provide in-depth advice to people in the local community to enhance their understanding and confidence on what can be a very important issue. We’re so pleased we’re able to do just that with the help of an expert who will be speaking at this session.

“It’s imperative that family and friends have the correct information to create a safe environment for older people in the community and help prevent accidents. This knowledge is beneficial in helping to prevent health issues that can occur as a result of accidental falls. We are looking forward to welcoming everyone for what promises to be an interesting and inspiring afternoon of advice and guidance.”

To book your place, please contact Customer Relations Manager Caroline Thomas, on 0330 058 3250 or email [email protected]