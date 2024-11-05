How to support Raystede this Christmas

From wearing a Christmas jumper to a variety of volunteering opportunities to help spread some seasonal goodwill, Raystede Centre for Animal Welfare has a number of ways that people can support the charity this festive season and help raise money for animals in need.

Christmas Jumper Day

On Thursday, December 12, the Raystede team will be donning their most fabulous, fun and festive Christmas jumpers and are encouraging school friends, work colleagues, friends and family members to do the same.

Every jumper worn helps create wonderful festive memories while every donation made really has meaningful impact for the animals in Raystede’s care.

Support Raystede this Christmas

Christmas Volunteering Opportunities

The Raystede Fundraising Team will be out and about in the local community across the Christmas period and are looking for volunteers who are happy to spare a couple of hours to help support the charity at various locations including:

Royal Victoria Place Shopping Centre, Tunbridge Wells - the team will be collecting donations in front of a 12ft teddy bear within the shopping centre! Volunteers are needed to help chat with shoppers about the work of Raystede and to encourage donations!

Pets at Home Santa Paws Appeal, Eastbourne and Newhaven stores – the team are looking for volunteers to help collect donations, interact with visitors and their pets, hand out magazines with stickers and leaflets all while raising awareness for Raystede.

Other seasonal events – Raystede will be attending lots of fetes and fayres telling people about all about the work of the charity and raising vital funds. Volunteers who enjoy talking about animals and meeting new people are invited to get in touch with ways in which they are able to help support the team over the holiday season.

Christmas Cards

For those looking to send some Christmas cheer, Raystede has a range of Christmas cards available to purchase. With four festive, animal-themed designs to choose from, buying your Christmas cards from Raystede then enables the charity to continue to support the many animals in its care.

Cards are on sale in Raystede’s charity shops in Lewes, Hailsham, Uckfield and at the main Raystede site in Ringmer as well as via the Raystede website. For those looking for an alternative way to send seasonal wishes then the charity also has a series of e-cards that can be sent alongside a donation that comes straight to Raystede.

Wendy Bardsley, Head of Fundraising at Raystede said: “Christmas is the season of goodwill and we have lots of opportunities to help spread some joy and support the animals at Raystede at the same time. Whether you choose to wear a festive knit or purchase one of our lovely Christmas cards, all the money raised from donations will go towards supporting our animal welfare work.

“We’re also keen to hear from anyone that is able to spare a couple of hours and volunteer with our fundraising team over the festive period. Volunteers really are the lifeblood of the charity and we couldn’t do what we do without their valued support. However, we are always keen to recruit more, especially to help our ‘claws’ this Christmas!”

Raystede continues to face huge challenges as the continuing impact of the cost of living crisis means it has seen a massive increase in the number of animals it has been asked to take in, coupled with a slowdown in people rehoming animals.

The charity receives no government funding, which means that it depends entirely on the generosity of supporters to meet the yearly cost of £2.5 million to support the animals in its care.

Find out more about how to support Raystede this Christmas by visiting https://www.raystede.org/blog/christmas-at-raystede/