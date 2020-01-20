How we can overcome social problems and remain carbon-free

Headlines report a social care crisis. More people are rough-sleeping. Housing waiting lists get bigger. Youngsters can’t be home-owners and will be renting forever.

All these issues have an answer, but will those who can change things listen to how to go about it?

World population has grown from two billion in 1939 to eight billion in 2020. We see millions in Mediterranean countries looking for work. In South Africa there are food shortages, and shanty towns, no clean water in some areas.

In Mexico there are wonderful fruits and vegetables but also shanty towns. Mexico City is rife with drugs and crime.

Big businesses trade globally, often using cheap or slave labour.

In the UK the rich purchase expensive houses while others can’t buy a home, having to pay rents often to a private landlord. The state pays out billions in housing benefit.

All people need is food, shelter and water – all three easy to provide – yet we see – on a global scale, hunger, homelessness and contaminated water.

If we become carbon-free we won’t be producing much: so how is Boris going to have global trading?

So, what should happen?

1. Cap development land at 10 times agricultural value.

2. Create a Community Land Trust for each district and town.

3. When a local plan is complete, invite residents to say what should be built.

4. Invite developers to submit tenders; also take away the right of appeal.

5. Build homes for £140,000; sell for £150,000. For every 20 homes the Trust gets £200,000; this could be put by to underwrite loans to first-time buyers. Revitalise village life by having a local shop – saving travelling to towns.

6. Houses could only be sold back to the Trust at whatever new homes cost to build.

7. A care complex could be built for local elderly/disabled, with separate units but having a communal dining room, with carers living on site; also, CLT homes nearby for other staff members.

8. With a £600 per month mortgage, after 20 years the homes would be paid for.

9. For another five years £600 monthly could be paid into a care plan raising £36,000.

10. If your care capital is not used (minus funeral expenses), this could be passed on to another family member’s care plan tax-free.

11. Build 20 houses in every village; offer locals the option to buy a Trust home. Many would be cash buyers. Their left-over capital could be put into their offsprings’ care plans, avoiding Inheritance Tax, and they may still have revenue for retirement.

12. All large developments to have self-sufficient gardens to grow crops for the residents.

13. A restaurant on-site for the general public. Why heat 500 cookers when energy could be saved?

14. Solar panels for electricity and underground water tanks for irrigation in summer.

15. In conjunction with the housing development provide work units for nearby employment, thus saving transportation costs.

16. Have nearby educational facilities.

Laurence Keeley

Fairfield Herstmonceux