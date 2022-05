Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service were scrambled to the Chichester A27 following reports of a three-car collision.

The incident is believed to have taken place between Chichester Watersports and The A285 turn off at about 8am today (Wednesday, May 8).

According to traffic sources, part of the road has been closed.

Emergency services at the scene

It is not yet clear if there have been any injuries.