Huge fun for all the community is Chichester Gala promise

A remarkable range of organisations will be taking part in this year's Chichester Gala, its fourth outing since its re-emergence as part of the city's celebration of the Queen’s platinum jubilee in 2022.

Organised by Chichester City Council, it takes place – as part of the Festival of Chichester – on Saturday, June 28 from 11am-9pm in Priory Park, Chichester, PO19 1NS, music, dance, food, games and a funfair combining to offer a great free day out for residents and visitors alike. Full details on chichestercity.gov.uk/gala.

Town Clerk Sam Tate said the event is probably now nearing capacity, with applications up 35 per cent on last year which was already an extremely busy year. Last year's Gala attracted around 3,000 people across the day. Sam is hoping for the same if not more again this year.

“I think we feel quite humbled by how well the Gala has taken off and how much people look forward to it. We've just had so many applications from people wanting to take part that we have really struggled to accommodate everybody. I think the idea of the Gala has just really resonated with the community. It is such a joyous day, and unbridled joy is something that we don't see enough of at the moment! The whole day is so open and joyous and welcoming. It just offers something for everybody.

“I think it's quite good that we happen the same weekend as Glastonbury. This is our own little Glastonbury! New for this year is the fact that we have got two stages. Last year we had one stage and a grass-based arena but now we've got two stages which means there's going to be music and dance going on pretty much all day. We've got a huge variety of acts and performers.”

Part of the fun for the council is that it allows people to interact with them in a different way: “People don't usually phone up a council to say thank you for cleaning that bench! Usually people contact the council because there's a problem with this or with that but with the Gala, it is really lovely that we can just be together and enjoy the community together.”

Taking part this year are St Wilfrid’s Hospice, Craft Cabin Chichester, Friends of Chartres, Classic Cars, Chichester Friends of Ravenna, Marriott house and Lodge Care Home, Yen Thai Food, Afruza Ahmed, Friends of Valletta, Friends of Speyer, Rotary Club of Chichester Harbour, Tucca Swim, Deluca's ice-cream, Emsworth Sweets, Hygiene Bank, Alfies Board Games, Royal Naval Association, Sugar Blossom Cupcakes, Rose Bud, RepTylers Ltd, Apples Bloom, The Gingerbread Hubb, Rotary Direct, Food by Georgia, O'Hagan’s Outside Catering, Chichester District Scouts, Curtis Catering Slushi’s & Coffee, Crafty Bishop Ltd, George and Dragon, The Cat and Rabbit Rescue, Stonepillow, Save the Children Chichester Branch, Chichester Lions Club, UK Harvest, Fitjoy, Arabesque School of Performing Arts, Contact 88, Jurassic Gifts, Chichester Vets, Mills Crafts & Events, Christ Church Chichester, Dance and Beyond (Dance School), Nellies London Ltd, Chichester District Foodbank, Vintage Fairground Organ, Chichester District Society of Model Engineers, Home-Start Chichester & District, Anywhere Deckchairs, Nathan & Victoria Todd, Waves Music Therapy, Jolene Dandelion - Belly Dancers, 461 (Chichester) Sqn ATC, Guardian Angels Carers Ltd, Bear Necessities, Manhood Peninsula First Responders, My Sisters' House Women's Centre, West Sussex County Council, TACT Fostering, Young People's Workshop, TS Sturdy, RNLI Selsey, Potter & Mooch Ltd, Friends of Chichester Hospitals, The Chichester Society, Guide Dogs, 3D Art, Ceroc Chichester, Care Your Way Chichester,

University of Chichester Aerial Displays, Westgate Leisure Centre, 12th Chichester Scout Group, E&J Syrian Cuisine, Sussex Police, Priory Park Society, UKSWA, Roots, Chichester Community Choir, Nick Cook – circus performer, 12th Regiment Royal Artillery, Vintage Market, Owls about Town, St Johns First Aid, Fire Engine, Mark Anstead Choir, Nick Clark, Get Vocal Community Choir, Steel Pan Duo, CFT Showcase, Elenor Hargreaves, Ovation Showcase, Hettie Chandler, Midnight Dynamite, Sarah Collins & Friends, Kojacs Revenge and Go Go Gadget Legs.