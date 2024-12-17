REVIEW: Huge on spectacle as the Mayflower panto opens in Southampton

Jack and the Beanstalk, Mayflower Theatre, Southampton, until January 5.

If it’s spectacle you want, then as ever, as always, The Mayflower in Southampton is the place to be this Christmas.

The first half closes stunningly with a truly giant beanstalk rising out of the ground – and up it Jack climbs. It’s breathtaking stuff. The giant’s head is pretty cool too – though maybe the night’s highlight is an exhilarating I Got Rhythm midway through the first half, beautifully done and high on energy.

This is a panto which consistently looks superb, with the sense of spectacle backed up by some fine performances. Kev Orkian as Silly Simon is the heart of the show, properly silly and always game for whatever the panto throws at him. Crucially he’s brilliant at involving the audience and really lovely with the children who come up on the stage at the end – even when one of them this evening threatened to upstage the entire night.

There is a lovely performance too from Lauren Hampton as Jill, wonderfully talented in true triple-threat fashion and full of beans, just as you would expect given the show. Importantly she also gives the character some oomph.

And then of course we’ve got Diversity, back again for a second year at The Mayflower. As ever, what they do is remarkable, especially in a hilarious scene where Silly Simon very sillily challenges them to a dance-off. One of the night’s highlights.

Matt Rixon dames it up with relish, great skill and some extraordinary costumes befitting the extraordinary Dame Trot. And there is great support from Anne Smith as Mrs Blunderbore and Jacqueline Hughes as The Spirit of the Beans.

If there is a weakness to this panto, though, and there probably is, it’s the fact that it leaves the story so far behind that it feels much more of a variety show. We don’t really get going on the Jack and The Beanstalk tale until just before the interval and the story is hardly high on anyone’s priorities in the second half.

How much this matters is, of course, up to you but the overall feel is a panto which somehow needs pulling together. There are great performances, it looks brilliant but it’s more about the ingredients and less about the great arc of the show, and that’s where the finest pantos really score.

Also if you're sitting near the front and fairly centrally, the music doesn’t give the lyrics a chance to be heard.