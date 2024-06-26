Huge turnout for the Save the Bell Quiz Night at Iden Village Hall
Over 70 enthusiastic supporters filled Iden Village Hall on Wednesday night, 19th June, for the Save The Bell Quiz, raising more than £500 for the ongoing campaign to preserve our cherished landmark.
The event saw spirited participation from community members, with the team "The Idlers" emerging victorious. They were rewarded with six cinema tickets, kindly donated by Kino, Rye. We extend our sincere thanks to Kino for their continued support.
This event was held in celebration of our successful crowdfunding campaign, which concluded on June 18th, 2024. We are delighted to announce that we raised a total of £15,070, including £5,000 of match funding from the East Sussex Community Wellbeing Fund. This achievement reflects the incredible generosity and dedication of our community.
"We are overwhelmed by the support and enthusiasm shown by everyone," said Martin Chalet, Chair. "The success of the quiz night and our crowdfunding campaign is a testament to the strong community spirit here in Iden. We are deeply grateful to all who have contributed to the Save The Bell campaign."
For more information about the Save The Bell campaign and future events, please visit savethebelliden.org
