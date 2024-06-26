Huge turnout for the Save the Bell Quiz Night at Iden Village Hall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Residents and supporters of Iden continue to rally together to secure the future of The Bell at Iden, a beloved local pub.

Over 70 enthusiastic supporters filled Iden Village Hall on Wednesday night, 19th June, for the Save The Bell Quiz, raising more than £500 for the ongoing campaign to preserve our cherished landmark.

The event saw spirited participation from community members, with the team "The Idlers" emerging victorious. They were rewarded with six cinema tickets, kindly donated by Kino, Rye. We extend our sincere thanks to Kino for their continued support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This event was held in celebration of our successful crowdfunding campaign, which concluded on June 18th, 2024. We are delighted to announce that we raised a total of £15,070, including £5,000 of match funding from the East Sussex Community Wellbeing Fund. This achievement reflects the incredible generosity and dedication of our community.

Supporters filling the Iden Village Hall

"We are overwhelmed by the support and enthusiasm shown by everyone," said Martin Chalet, Chair. "The success of the quiz night and our crowdfunding campaign is a testament to the strong community spirit here in Iden. We are deeply grateful to all who have contributed to the Save The Bell campaign."