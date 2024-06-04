Hundreds are pretty in pink at Race for Life Horsham!

Ready to run!

Hundreds of people put on the pink to take part in Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life in Horsham Park. The men, women, children and pets who took part raised more than £40,000 for life-saving research.

Kate Wyatt, from Pulborough, spoke from the stage about her moving story - being diagnosed with stage three breast cancer last year, and as she went through treatment, losing her mum Sheila to the disease.

She and her family started the event and then joined in with the 5k challenge.

They raised more than £2,500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Race for Life done!

Amy Seymour, event manager for Race for Life, said: “Horsham did us proud again!

"The participants and the family and friends supporting them, were fantastic. And to top it all off the sun was beaming down on us – we couldn’t have asked for anything more!