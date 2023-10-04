Hundreds at Hawth open day for disabilities

More than 300 people with disabilities and their companions visited an open day at The Hawth this weekend to see its facilities and join a huge programme of free events.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Thanks to West Sussex County Council, which provided funding through its short breaks for disabled children and young people budget, the theatre hosted workshops in arts and crafts, circus performance, DJ-ing, and music; plus theatre tours, technical demonstrations and information stalls from local disability groups.

A key feature of the event was the chance to see the Changing Places toilet recently completed there. It is larger and has additional equipment over standard accessible toilets and was paid for using a Government grant of £97,000 handed to Crawley Borough Council to fit two. The other one will soon be opened at K2 Crawley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cabinet member for Leisure and Wellbeing, Cllr Chris Mullins, said: “What a fantastic event it was, to be able to show the new Changing Places facility at The Hawth and for so many people to enjoy the workshops and other activities there.”

The Hawth's open day for people with disabilities - all pictures by Jon Rigby

Steven Quayle brought along his eight-year-old son, who has cerebral palsy, cerebral visual impairment, and is on the autistic and ADHD pathway.

Steven said: “He thoroughly enjoyed everything about the day, especially the juggling, unicycle and bubbles outside and the drumming workshop, they were all really good at getting him involved. A massive thank you to the excellent tour guide, who gave us a really good insightful tour of The Hawth, while our son attached himself to her and ‘assisted’ her at every stop.”

Graeme Russell, general manager at the Hawth, said:"The team at The Hawth are very proud of how accessible the venue is and work hard to match that with welcoming service for our customers of all abilities. The addition of the new Changing Places facility only serves to highlight and extend that service, making The Hawth one of the most inclusive regional theatres in the South East.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad