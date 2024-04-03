Hundreds gather to decorate cross at Easter Service in Hastings

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Across the world, Christians came together this past week to observe Holy Week, an important period in the Church calendar, leading up to Jesus Christ’s death on the cross. These festivities culminated in the all-important Easter Service, which this year fell on the 31st of March, wherein believers celebrated the resurrection of Christ. Amongst them were hundreds of people from Hastings and nearby towns, who marked this special occasion in their own unique way.

During Easter Service at Holy Trinity Hastings (HTH Church), they placed a cross at the front of the church and asked people to approach the cross and tie a piece of gold or white cloth to it, gradually, but unmistakably changing the cross into something bright and beautiful. In this way, they skilfully reflected the impact Jesus had on the image of the cross, transforming it from one of terror to one of hope. Now more than ever, that message of hope is needed.

Simon Larkin, one of the church leaders said: “It was so good to see the church packed full for Easter, when it was nearly closed 10 years ago. Interestingly, we are finding young people are very interested in faith. We are seeing those who have had agnostic or atheistic parents deciding not to follow that path and are instead searching for meaning in life and discovering in the church not just a loving community, but also purpose and an opportunity to make a difference to others.”

Easter Service at HTH Church in Hastings

Feel like that might be you? Why not check out some of the many organised groups and events currently hosted by HTH within the local community, open to all regardless of faith.

What’s on offer at HTH?

HTH church has a plethora of services and groups available to all who are curious. Below we have listed a selection, such as:

Sunday services: Weekly 10 am and 11.15 am services, both of which are streamed online

Tots and Me: a group for parents/carers, babies and toddlers aged 0-4 in Hastings on Fridays at 10.30-12 pm, term-time only

Youth: every Wednesday during term time

Alpha courses: dates for next course yet to be confirmed

Safehaven Women: a peaceful, cosy and comfortable space for women in need within our town to relax and enjoy. Occurs every Thursday 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm, term time only

Safehaven Men: a place where men in the town in need can come and feel at home and valued in a safe and secure space, held every Monday 10 am to 12 pm during term time

a place where men in the town in need can come and feel at home and valued in a safe and secure space, held every Monday 10 am to 12 pm during term time Sanctuary Cafe: a safe and communal space for local Ukrainians to meet and support each other. Organised every Monday 11 am to 1.30 pm