Hundreds of South Downs homes hit by major power cut

UK Power Networks say that a total of 896 properties around Upper Beeding, Steyning, Woodmancote, Small Dole and Shoreham are affected.

Initially, neary 2,000 properties in the area were hit but power has now been restored to some homes.

A spokesperson said engineers are working on the problem, adding: “We believe the issue is an overhead cable fault that initially interrupted power to 1,987 properties.

Nearly 1,000 homes are still without power

"However, we have managed to divert power back to some properties, so currently 896 properties are still affected.

"Specialist engineers from our control room will continue to divert power remotely, so it's possible for your power to come back on at any point.

"Sometimes we can't restore everyone this way, so we're also sending staff to check our equipment.