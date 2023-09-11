Hundreds of West Sussex businesses learning to grow digitally at free events

Bookings are open for free events aimed at helping West Sussex businesses increase efficiency, reduce costs and win customers through digital growth. In fact, they are in such high demand, some locations are already ‘sold out’.

The Grow Digital West Sussex workshops start next week in East Grinstead, covering topics including customer journey, using AI to manage costs and forecasts and practical skills for building an online presence. Companies that attend in-person will later be able to access valuable one-to-one mentoring from experienced business mentors. They even get a free lunch, provided by caterers Gracefully Grazing.

Businesses based in West Sussex can find more details and book places via Eventbrite. Whilst the Worthing and Chichester dates for this series are now full, business owners and leaders can still reserve places at:

East Grinstead, 19 September

Grow Digital Workshops

Crawley, 20 September

Horsham, 21 September

Bognor Regis, 28 September

Grow Digital West Sussex is jointly funded by West Sussex County Council and the district and borough councils in the county. It is being delivered by experienced local companies Freedom Works, Wired Sussex, Creative Bloom and Shake It Up Creative.

Cllr Steve Waight, the County Council’s Cabinet Member for Support Services and Economic Development, said: “Grow Digital West Sussex gives small businesses the digital know-how to tackle key challenges like increasing their productivity, working smarter and finding new customers. I’m sure our businesses will want to take advantage of this excellent, free, locally-delivered growth support.

“The County Council is committed to supporting the growth of our businesses across the whole county: a sustainable and prosperous economy is one of the priorities in Our Council Plan.”

Jon Trigg, the Founder and MD of lead delivery partner Freedom Works, said: “What businesses really want is practical support they can implement easily, and that is what Grow Digital West Sussex offers, as well as the opportunity for business owners and leaders to network with like-minded souls.

“Furthermore, the ongoing support through the programme’s mentorship scheme with local digital growth experts, who understand the landscape and challenges, will have a huge impact in ensuring the knowledge and support gets put to practical benefit.”

Grow Digital West Sussex will be delivered in-person, between September 2023 and March 2024, with four series each comprising six events across the county. Series two will run in November, followed by series’ three and four in 2024. Places can be claimed via https://bit.ly/WSGrowDigital