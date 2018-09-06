Hurst Festival launches in the style of 1918

Hurst festival was launched in style at a garden party reenacting the celebration that the former prime minister threw at end of world war one.

Danny House, New Way Lane, in Hurstpierpoint held the garden party previously hosted by Lloyd George in 1918 to celebrate the centenary of the victory and Peace, that ended the First World War.

Photo by Kate Jackman SUS-180609-143235001

They arrived dressed in period costume, and were entertained by the famous Alex Mendham 11-piece orchestra, who have played to royalty around the world as well as Harry Strutters with Hot Rhythm Orchestra, who headline the Goodwood Revival.

A vintage Harris funfair kept the crowd entertained, along with world war one re-enactors.

Pimms and tea was enjoyed on the lawns, while visitors mingled with actors dressed as Lloyd George, Winston Churchill, and Bonar Law.

In 1918 Danny House in the village was rented to Lloyd George, where he held regular conferences.

Most notable was the terms of the armistice to be offered to Germany at the end of the Great War was agreed at the sprawling country House.

Hurst festival will run from Saturday September 15 to Sunday September 30.

Events include art exhibits, open gardens, event specifically designed for children such as the magic show.

Holy Trinity Church in Hurstpierpoint will be hosting various events throughout the festival including Spirit of Opera.

Vicar of Holy Trinity, Jane Willis, will be leading on activities to mark the occasion.

Rev Willis said: “During Hurst Festival, we will have a ‘Vision Peace’ community art exhibition which will be exhibiting work from Hurst Open Studios artists, the children of St Lawrence Church of England primary school and residents of The Dene Hospital.

More information can be found at www.hurstfestival.org/events_by_day .