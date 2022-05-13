Hurstpierpoint fire: one taken to hospital after firefighters from Henfield and Burgess Hill sent to incident

One person was taken to hospital following a fire in Hurstpierpoint last night (Thursday, May 12).

By Lawrence Smith
Friday, 13th May 2022, 11:20 am

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said they responded to a fire at a premises in Cuckfield Road at 8.45pm.

A WSFRS spokesperson said: "Firefighters from Henfield and Burgess Hill were sent to the incident, as well as colleagues from East Sussex Fire & Rescue Service.

"Upon arrival crews found a fire in the kitchen and used four sets of breathing apparatus, two hose reels and two jets to extinguish the blaze, which was of accidental ignition.

West Sussex Fire & Rescue Service said they responded to a fire in Cuckfield Road, Hurstpierpoint, on the evening of Thursday, May 12. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

“This morning firefighters carried out a further inspection and have confirmed the incident is now closed.”

A spokesperson for South East Coast Ambulance Service (SECAmb) said: “Ambulance crews joined fire crews at the scene and one person was assessed and treated before being taken to hospital for further treatment.”

