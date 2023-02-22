Edit Account-Sign Out
Hurstpierpoint Girls Brigade plants four trees for the Jubilee

Four girls from the 1st Hurstpierpoint Girls’ Brigade spent a Saturday morning planting four apple trees in the Hurst Meadows Apple Orchard under the direction of Martin Sadler, a keen horticulturalist and caretaker of the orchard.

By MARGARET TAYLORContributor
2 hours ago
Updated 22nd Feb 2023, 4:34pm
Using good Sussex soil for a good Sussex apple
The girls thoroughly enjoyed listening to the merits of eating and growing apples and were surprised to learn that one variety planted by them came from an apple thrown into a hedgerow along the old A23 (now the B2118).

This apple has been named Hurstpierpoint Pippin. The girls had a wonderful time and will be able to see how the trees are growing over many years to come.Girls’ Brigade accepts girls from Reception Class to age 18, contact Margaret Taylor (01273 832286) for details of how girls can join.

