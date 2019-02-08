Husband of missing Newhaven woman renews appeal as third anniversary of disappearance looms

The family of missing Newhaven woman Fatima Mohamed-Ali is marking the third anniversary of her disappearance by joining with the charity Missing People and renewing the appeal for information.

Fatima was 52 when she was last seen in the town on Friday, February 12 2016.

Mohamed Mohamed-Ali, Fatima’s husband, said: “If anyone knows where Fatima is or what has happened to her, please come forward and contact the police on 101 or contact Missing People on 116 000.

“I want to extend our gratitude to the charity for all of the media publicity that has been done for Fatima. I hope that this will jog someone’s memory and leads people to come forward with new information so that we can find Fatima.”

Fatima is described as being of Asian appearance, 5ft 2ins tall and of slim build. At the time of her disappearance, she had shoulder-length black hair worn in a ponytail and it is thought she was wearing traditional Indian dress underneath a beige coat.

Missing People publicity coordinator Ian Roullier said: “Fatima, if you are reading this, please call or text us on our free phone number, 116 000. It’s confidential and we can’t trace your call.

“We just want to provide you with the support you need and help you to be safe. The helpline is here to support people who are missing or thinking of going missing and their loved ones who are left behind.”

If anyone has seen Fatima, they should contact Missing People anonymously by calling 116 000 or by emailing 116000@missingpeople.org.uk or call the police on 101.

The charity’s helpline is operated by staff and volunteers. It is free to contact and open 24 hours a day thanks to support from players of People’s Postcode Lottery. Sightings and information about any missing person can also be given anonymously through the Missing People website at www.missingpeople.org.uk/sightings