REVIEW: I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025), (15), (118 mins), Cineworld Cinemas

It’s not so much a remake as the cleverest of repeats, I Know What You Did Last Summer first time round becoming the back story as it all starts to happen all over again, with similarly horrific results. Thoroughly nasty, but horribly watchable.

Five youngsters get in a car after an engagement party and end up forcing another car off the road and into the sea. There’s culpability enough in that, but their big mistake is that they hurtle off home and hope no one connects them to the death they’ve inadvertently caused.

But someone does. We all know what’s coming, and a year later it turns up: a card with those chilling words I Know What You Did Last Summer. Before long those around them are getting gruesomely bumped off by the weirdest of killers, a fisherman, all decked out in his wet weather gear and brandishing a hook which he swings repeatedly and rather randomly.

He’s pretty inept at it a lot of the time, presumably just to allow our fivesome a little longer to live. We don’t want them disappearing too soon. But in the meantime, the collateral piles up, from the new fiancé to the cemetery attendant.

At least it gives our famous five a chance to try to work out who on earth could have snitched on them. Making it all the more difficult, though, is the fact that having taken an understandable tourism hit the last time it happened, the police and the authorities are far more interested in covering it all up than they are in hooking their crim. The five are effectively on their own, their only certainty that someone is coming to get them.

And effectively done it is too, the plot twisting and turning, with an extra layer added with the arrival of a couple of originals from the 1997 film, Jennifer Love-Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr. It’s tense and chilling stuff, and for the most part stays just the right side of silly while faithfully serving up all the cliches. You know, for instance, when someone reassuringly says “It’s over now” that over is actually the very last thing it is.

As is so often the case, the ending is maybe the weakest part. It seems that just because you have been killed doesn’t mean you are dead.

And then the film-makers make it absolutely obvious that they are desperate to make the next film in line. It’s all set up fairly clunkily.

But despite its failings towards the end, it’s still a decent watch, a fairly old-style slasher which packs plenty of punches, keeps you guessing and wraps you round its little finger. You might actually consider yourself hooked.

Cast: Jennifer Love Hewitt, Austin Nichols, Freddie Prinze Jr., Madelyn Cline, Jonah Hauer-King, Chase Sui Wonders, Tyriq Withers, Sarah Pidgeon, Billy Campbell, Gabbriette Bechtel.