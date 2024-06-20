Ibis Styles Gatwick Airport Hotel celebrates grand opening with the Mayor of Crawley

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The sky is the limit for guests at the newest hotel at Gatwick Airport, after a spectacular opening ceremony at the new ibis Styles Gatwick Airport, attended by the Mayor.

Guests travelled from across the UK and Europe to attend the wanderlust-themed party at the newly transformed ibis Styles Gatwick Airport, which saw a mariachi band help create a carnival atmosphere for the opening in spectacular style last Wednesday.

Mayor of Crawley, Councillor Sharmila Sivarajah cut the ribbon to officially open the 182-bedroom hotel, situated just minutes from Gatwick Airport, following a £16m redevelopment investment by owner Starboard Hotels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a dazzling event that combined elegance and excitement, the ibis Styles Gatwick Airport celebrated its grand opening with a memorable party, as guests were entertained with live music, an ice cream van and an array of delicious food from the hotels’ own chefs.

Ibis Styles Gatwick Airport

The general manager of the hotel is Simon Fordham, a well-known hospitality industry figure with almost 30 years’ experience.

Simon said: “I am really pleased for our hard working team here at the hotel that so many people came to our opening celebration.

“It has taken a huge amount of work to get the hotel ready for opening, and I am delighted with the result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are thrilled to open our doors to guests from all over the world, and we are dedicated to providing an exceptional experience that combines convenience with style for all who choose to stay with us.

Mayor of Crawley Sharmila Sivarajah opening ibis Styles Gatwick Airport with Starboard executives

“We look forward to welcoming returning guests as well as new customers to Ibis Styles Gatwick.”

The highlight of the gathering was the official ribbon-cutting ceremony, presided over by the Mayor of Crawley, alongside Starboard Hotels founder Paul Callingham and senior executives from the award winning company.

Already creating a buzz with holidaymakers and business travellers alike, the hotel offers guests a blend of comfort and contemporary style, combined with ease of access to Gatwick Airport and the surrounding busy Manor Royal and Crawley business district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hotel, situated just three miles from Gatwick, the world’s busiest single runway airport, is owned and operated by Starboard Hotels, one of the UK’s leading independent hotel owner and operators.

Starboard has 21 hotels spread across the country, operating under brands such as Accor, IHG properties, Best Western, Hampton by Hilton, and Wyndham, as well as independent hotels, including The Windermere Manor in the Lake District, The Cliffden Hotel in Teignmouth, Devon and The Bridge in West London

Starboard Hotels founder and owner Paul Callingham said: “We were delighted to welcome the Mayor of Crawley, so many valued guests and members of the development team to share in our opening party.

“This has been an important investment for Starboard Hotels. Our team, alongside the architect's and developers, have worked tirelessly to ensure the hotel meets the high standards travellers expect with suitability and ease of access for all very much at the forefront of the hotels’ offering .”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ibis Styles Gatwick Airport is designed from top to bottom with travellers in mind, from blackout blinds in every room to the airport departures and arrivals boards in the lobby, as well as breakfast being served from 4am.

There is also a shuttle bus to the airport, and park-and-fly services, free unlimited wi-fi and accessible, ambulant and family rooms, and a new gym and crew lounge.

Following a fire at the hotel in 2021, Starboard have spent the last three years extending and fully refurbishing the hotel, incorporating 42 additional bedrooms as well as a 130-cover restaurant, catering for hotel guests and also the local community.