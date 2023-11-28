ICC Students Take Part in The Great Debate

On Friday 24th November, Ifield Community College students took part in a national public speaking competition run by the Historical Association, The Great Debate.

The competition was open to students from Years 10-13, and the topic was Which historical place or person from your local area deserves greater recognition? The local heats were on Friday 24th November held at Christ's Hospital School. This was a fantastic opportunity for students to gain experience in public speaking at a high level, having prepared their research and speeches. Each speech demonstrated excellent research, meticulous planning and highly-confident delivery.

ICC students Rosie, Amy and Duaa more than held their own against a mostly sixth form field from The Weald, Christ's Hospital and Hurstpierpoint College.

All three students did brilliantly, with Amy being highly commended by the judges and Duaa winning the local heat! Duaa is through to the semi-final and hopefully will get through to the final which will be held later in the year at Windsor Castle.