Iconic music star visits The Sussex Beacon
Ahead of a show that night at the Brighton Dome, Holly and a few close friends spent time looking around the main centre of the Beacon, chatting with members of the team, to find out more about the work done to support and care for people living with HIV across Sussex.
A spokesperson for The Sussex Beacon said "We're extremely grateful to Holly for taking time out of a busy schedule. We are honoured that he also kindly signed anti-HIV stigma placards that we used in the Brighton & Hove Pride Parade.
Holly's tour culminates in shows at the Waterfront Hall Belfast and National Concert Hall Dublin.