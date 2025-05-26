Imagining yourself to be a horse - on the Brighton stage

Award-winning comedian Elf Lyons insists it is wrong to think of play as being simply something frivolous and light-hearted.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As she says, it’s actually the way that we solve problems and work life out – and she’s is delighted to be celebrating it in her show Horses which she will be performing at the Old Market in Brighton on May 29. The idea behind it is that Elf becomes a horse…

“The idea came about because I just wanted to do something ridiculous. I also wanted to do a one-woman show about being a horse because it just seemed so silly. I love challenges and I love playing with failure. I love the idea of suggesting something and people saying you can't possibly do that. It comes from that childhood thing of being told ‘Don't do this, don't touch that.’ And I always immediately wanted to do it and to touch it. I'm just naughty like that. I'm not nasty but I'm definitely naughty! It's about teasing or tickling and never pinching. It is about that soft touch.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But crucial is the challenge, maybe a show that explains all economic theories or that teaches the audience to fly a plane. The point is that both are impossible but are actually also possible. And so is becoming a horse.

“I introduce the show to explain that the horse is going to come on. The horse then comes on and then there is a lot of dance and mime and verbatim theatre and there is improv. I love making multi-genre work. As I get older, the more interested I am in doing shows that are actually really multidisciplinary. It excites me and it excites the audiences. I can do stand-up but what I really want is to connect with the audience. I want them to think about things and I really want to think about the reaction that I want. Basically it's a show about playfulness and about pretending and what does it mean to play, and I want the audience to think when did they last play. The response varies. It's interesting how people's reactions are different in different cities, in London and Edinburgh, and in different countries, in Australia and Switzerland and so on. The response in Australia has been insane. I think sometimes in the UK we underestimate how superb our audiences are and how culturally involved they are and just how much they value the arts in comparison with other people. You are able to really engage with an audience in a lot of ways but in Adelaide it genuinely didn't play at all to the extent that I had to change the ending. But that's OK. This is not one-size-fits-all. It will always be different wherever I'm playing.”

And the point is the playfulness: “I think it is very important that we play. It's how we problem-solve and how we work through complex issues and we see it in our culture that our children are just not playing anymore and they're becoming adults far too quickly, just as in the TV show Adolescence. Children are confronting difficult issues in their lives far too quickly.”

And that explains perhaps why the show is getting such a great reaction: “I want people to be laughing. I don't want people to be coming out and checking their phones immediately. And I can see that people are getting very moved as well. Obviously people react in different ways but it really does affect some people. Everyone laughs but there are lots of people that get quite emotional as well.”