Impact on Midhurst economy 'considerable' following hotel blaze, councillor says

The economic impact of a massive fire in Midhurst town centre will be ‘considerable’ a district councillor has said.

By Joe Stack
Published 16th Mar 2023, 12:44 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 12:46 GMT

North Street, Midhurst, has been closed following the outbreak a fire in The Angel Inn at about 1am. More than 30 Ukrainian refugees were safely evacuated. Emergency services remain on the scene.

Businesses are being affected by the road closure and the fire has destroyed three businesses.

District councillor Gordon McAra told this newspaper: “It’s a complete disaster. The economic damage to the town will be considerable. Not only have we lost three businesses but it is going to have an impact on the other businesses because they will have lost short term trade and will be affected by the long term impact on the town.

ANGEL INN MIDHURST 10 PUMP FIRE
"The main road is cut off and I think it is likely to be like that for at least a couple of days.

"The morale of the town will be affected as well. [Chichester District Council] is going to look at giving as much support as possible so that if there’s anything we can do we will certainly do for them.”

The Angel Inn fire: Here's what we know so far

