The existing equipment at the junctions of Rose Green Road / Nyetimber Lane / Gossamer Lane and Grosvenor Gardens is largely obsolete. The improvements will include:• Upgrading detectors which detect when pedestrians are present: this will prevent vehicles being stopped unnecessarily• Installing the latest traffic-light sequencing software to improve traffic flow and reduce congestion• Using LED equipment to improve visibility for road users and keep energy and maintenance costs down• All crossing points will be renewed and upgraded from a Pelican style to Puffin crossings – this will mean the pedestrians’ lights will be on the same side of the road as the pedestrians, rather than across the road• The replacement of all existing traffic signalling heads, poles and cablingSubject to unforeseen factors, such as severe weather, work is scheduled to start on 3 January 2023 and take up to 12 weeks to complete.No road closures should be required. However, temporary traffic lights will be used throughout for the protection of both the public and workforce and will be manually controlled during peak times.A West Sussex County Council spokesperson said: “We apologise for any inconvenience caused during the work but please bear in mind this project will lead to long-term improvements.“Developing a modern infrastructure is a key part of our Council Plan – this traffic signals scheme will cost approximately £125,000 but, so far this year, we have invested a total of approximately £2million in traffic signal improvements across West Sussex.“By providing improvements for pedestrians we are also supporting Active Travel, which is one of the key aspects of the West Sussex Transport Plan 2022 – 2036”