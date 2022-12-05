Improvements to Chichester’s Priory Park begin

The old depot building is being demolished and removed, to be replaced with a new footpath that will link the sensory garden at the northwest entrance to the rest of the park.Alterations are also being made to the outbuildings at the rear of the brick pavilion to provide a new store for the council’s parks and gardens team.The foul water drain system, which runs through this part of the park, is also being repaired. Once completed, it will mean that the council will be able to carry out planned improvements to the public conveniences in the park.“This is the first phase of a series of improvements to Priory Park, which should be completed by February,” says Councillor Tony Dignum, Chichester District Council’s Cabinet Member for Growth, Place and Regeneration. “These improvements were scheduled to take place in 2020 but because of the pandemic they were severely delayed.“The works are limited to a fenced off area to the rear of the public toilets and the brick pavilion, and so any potential disruption to visitors will be kept to an absolute minimum.“We know that people value Priory Park extremely highly and once completed, these improvements will make a real difference to that area of the park, opening up the views through the park and improving accessibility for visitors.