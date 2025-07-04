In My Mind’s Eye eye offers group exhibition at Chichester’s Oxmarket

In My Mind’s Eye eye offers a group exhibition at Chichester’s Oxmarket Contemporary running from July 8-20.

Spokeswoman Sylvia Igglesden said: “In my Mind’s Eye regularly exhibits at West Horsley Place in Surrey, aka Button House in the BBC series Ghosts. Initiated by artist Liz Hauck the exhibition has grown from featuring her small collective Wildwood Artists to now encompassing over 30 artists, sculptors, ceramicists, original print makers and glass blowers. This non-profit initiative has been raising funds for various charities over the last five years including The Lightbox gallery in Woking. From July 8-20 a small select number of these artists will be at Oxmarket. As the title suggests the emphasis is on contemporary original art.

“At a chance encounter with one of the trustees at the fabulous Here ±Now exhibition in December last year we found out that there might be some available slots coming up in 2025. As a group we are pretty well known in and around Surrey so it was time to take our work further afield. The Oxmarket Gallery is widely acknowledged for its support for contemporary art amongst the group so despite us all being fully occupied in June with Surrey Artist Open studios we decided it was too good an opportunity to miss.”

The group consists of Liz Hauck, Sylvia Igglesden, Debbie Tearle, Sarah Cox, Peg Morris, Colette Clegg, Catherine McVean, Antonia Thompson, Paula Lachicoree, Anne Winstanley-Wood, Joanne Olney, Mandy Jillings and Rob Middlehurst.

“The work is varied and curated with a view to showing complimentary contemporary art. Each artist brings a different slant with a variety of sizes, media and styles. We are very excited to welcome the residents of Chichester and surrounding areas to see what Surrey can bring to their thriving art scene!”

Liz Hauck said: “I ran my own business, a marketing consultancy, until I sold it and retired in 2005. I had always wanted to paint and so I went to Wimbledon, part of University of the Arts, to study fine art. Since then, I have been exhibiting and running art workshops. I run an Art Group, Wildwood Artists for aspiring artists who want to develop their practice on a professional level. I set up the In My Mind’s Eye exhibitions in 2021 initially to give the Wildwood Artists an opportunity to exhibit. It has grown to include guest artists living and working in Surrey.

“I am an abstract expressive painter. I describe the way I paint as visual jazz because it is similar to the way a jazz painter improvises around a theme. I let the painting emerge through the process of painting. I choose music tracks as titles which in some way express the meaning of the paintings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m inspired by my garden and the countryside around me. I paint from imagination drawing on memories and experiences. I’m especially drawn to the changing seasons, the random wildness of nature and the stillness and peace found in wild places.”