A photographer submitted pictures to this newspaper on Tuesday showing a heavy police presence at the beach, with several police vehicles, officers and members of HM Coastguard at the scene.

South East Coast Ambulance Service also attended the incident and emergency service workers blocked off the scene by holding up blankets.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said on Tuesday: “Emergency services were called to Seaford Beach at around 11.30am this morning after the body of a man found on the beach. Enquiries are ongoing, alongside partner agencies, to identify the man and establish the full circumstances of the situation.”

Police said the was beach ‘likely to remain closed for some time’ while the investigation was ongoing and thanked the public for their patience and understanding.

A police spokesperson said: “No further information is available at this time.”

The beach was reopened to the public in the afternoon.

1 . Seaford beach There was a heavy police presence at Seaford beach on Tuesday, July 30Photo: Stefan Beaumount / Eddie Mitchell

2 . Seaford beach There was a heavy police presence at Seaford beach on Tuesday, July 30Photo: Stefan Beaumount / Eddie Mitchell

3 . Seaford beach There was a heavy police presence at Seaford beach on Tuesday, July 30Photo: Stefan Beaumount / Eddie Mitchell