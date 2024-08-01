The statement comes after photos were submitted to this newspaper showing several police officers and two vehicles in Valebridge Drive on Wednesday evening.

Photos sent to us on the morning of Thursday, August 1, show a man wearing a forensic suit at the scene.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said on Thursday: "Police responded to a disturbance at an address in Valebridge Drive, Burgess Hill, about 8pm on Wednesday 31 July.

“Two men, who are known to each other, sustained stab wounds and were taken to hospital for treatment, where one of them remains. His injuries are not life-threatening.

“The other man – a 29-year-old from Burgess Hill – has since been discharged and was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm. He remains in police custody at this time.

“Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances, however there is no indication of any third-party involvement at this time. The public can expect to see a heightened police presence in the area in the meantime.”

1 . Burgess Hill There is still a police presence in Valebridge Drive, Burgess Hill, on Thursday, August 1 Photo: Stefan Beaumount / Eddie Mitchell

2 . Burgess Hill There was a police presence in Valebridge Drive, Burgess Hill, on the evening of Wednesday, July 31 Photo: Eddie Mitchell

3 . Burgess Hill There was a police presence in Valebridge Drive, Burgess Hill, on the evening of Wednesday, July 31 Photo: Eddie Mitchell