In Pictures: Cordon at East Sussex public toilets as police hunt for missing woman

Officers from Sussex Police were seen searching inside a public toilet block for signs that a missing woman had been at the scene yesterday (Sunday, October 8.

The public toilets in Fort Road, Newhaven, were cordoned off on Sunday (October 8) from around 4pm.

Roughly a dozen officers from Sussex Police attended as well as specialist Scenes of Crime Officers who were working inside the cordon and taking photographs.

Sussex police confirmed that officers were searching for evidence that a missing woman had been in the area.