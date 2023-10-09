In Pictures: Cordon at East Sussex public toilets as police hunt for missing woman

BREAKING
Officers from Sussex Police were seen searching inside a public toilet block for signs that a missing woman had been at the scene yesterday (Sunday, October 8.
By Sam Pole
Published 9th Oct 2023, 13:36 BST
Updated 9th Oct 2023, 13:38 BST
The public toilets in Fort Road, Newhaven, were cordoned off on Sunday (October 8) from around 4pm.

Roughly a dozen officers from Sussex Police attended as well as specialist Scenes of Crime Officers who were working inside the cordon and taking photographs.

Sussex police confirmed that officers were searching for evidence that a missing woman had been in the area.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “We were looking for anything that may have indicated the missing woman had been present at the scene.”

